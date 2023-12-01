Douglas Schmidt Nominated as DOD Director of Operational Test & Evaluation

Douglas Schmidt, a computer scientist with decades of experience in government, industry and academia, has been nominated to be the director of operational test and evaluation at the Department of Defense.

Schmidt is a computer science professor at Vanderbilt University, where he served as associate provost of research and co-director of the Data Science Institute, the White House said Thursday.

He focused on research areas such as mobile cloud computing, software patterns and frameworks, distributed real-time and embedded middleware, cyber-physical systems and digital learning.

His academic career includes time as deputy director of research and chief technology officer at the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.

Schmidt served on the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board from 2010 to 2014 and was a deputy office director and a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency from 2000 to 2003.

He also held CTO roles at Prism Technologies and Zircon Computing.