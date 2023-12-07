Brig. Gen. Ed Barker Offers Update on Army’s New Starts for FY25, TITAN Program

Brig. Gen. Ed Barker, program executive officer for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors at the U.S. Army, said the Theater Signals Intelligence Program or TSIG, the High Altitude Platform or HAP for deep sensing and the Spectrum Situational Awareness System are among the service branch’s new starts for fiscal year 2025, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

TSIG will “provide the tactical commanders at echelons above corps with a forward deployable and remotely or even locally controlled signals intelligence systems and supporting potential … contingency operations,” Barker told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the Army expects to release more requests for information for the HAP program over the next four to six months.

Barker also offered updates on the Modular Electronics Spectrum System program, the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool and the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node, or TITAN.

TITAN is a tactical ground station that uses artificial intelligence to process data across space and ground-based sensors and the military official noted that the Army plans to select by the second quarter of FY 2024 one vendor to further mature its prototype and build basic and advanced variants for the TITAN program.