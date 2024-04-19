VA Seeks Vendors to Support T&E Work on Modernized Electronic Health Record Platform

The Department of Veterans Affairs seeks to determine the availability of contractors that can meet the requirements of the Independent Enterprise Testing and Support Services Contract.

According to a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the purpose of the IETSS contract is to provide support for the testing community overseen by the VA Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office Program, which works to ensure the seamless deployment of and transition to the Oracle Health EHR platform.

Work under the contract covers project management, test and evaluation support, testing and technology support, test systems engineering and implementation support and test process and quality management support.

IETSS will be a hybrid firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials contract. It will come with a 12-month base period of performance and four 12-month options and feature an optional transition support period at the end of the period of performance.

The RFI invites interested parties to answer questions regarding their experience and areas of expertise. Comments are also being sought regarding the contract’s performance work statement.

Responses must be submitted by May 3.