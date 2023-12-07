Army Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly Receives Confirmation as Next DLA Director

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as the next director of the Defense Logistics Agency, succeeding Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, who is retiring in February.

The Senate also confirmed the former DLA Troop Support commander’s appointment to the grade of lieutenant general, the agency said Wednesday.

Simerly assumed responsibilities as commanding general for the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia in July 2021 after serving as J4 director of the U.S. Forces Korea.

He previously commanded the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Daegue, South Korea; the 4th Sustainment Brigade and the 4th Infantry Division’s 704th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Cavazos in Texas; and Bravo Company of the 101st Airborne Division’s 801st Maintenance Support Battalion at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Simerly was inducted into DLA Troop Support’s Hall of Fame in 2021 for his leadership during humanitarian missions and contributions in achieving a record $17.6 billion in fiscal 2018 sales.