SemiUS, Commerce Department Finalize Agreement for National Semiconductor Technology Center

Nonprofit organization SemiUS has finalized an agreement with the Department of Commerce to operate a new research and development center focused on advancing the U.S. semiconductor sector.

The agreement sets the foundation for the National Semiconductor Technology Center’s initial operations and paves the way for the long-term execution of the CHIPS for America Act’s vision and strategy for the NSTC, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Thursday.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone in Commerce’s work to stand up the NSTC and is going to ensure the U.S. leads the way in the next generation of semiconductor technologies and empowers the current and future generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The deal follows the appointment of seven members to the board of trustees for SemiUS.

NSTC will operate as a public-private consortium dedicated to accelerating the domestic production of semiconductor technology in the U.S.