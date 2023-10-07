7 Tech Experts Selected to Oversee Operator for Semiconductor Tech Hub; Laurie Locascio Quoted

An independent committee delegated by the Department of Commerce has selected seven members of a board of trustees tasked with managing a nonprofit body that will operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

The incoming board of trustees include esteemed tech industry leaders such as former Intel CEO and Chairman Craig Barrett, IBM veteran Nicholas Donofrio and former Palm Computing CEO Donna Dubinsky, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology , which will be indirectly responsible for NSTC.

“The members of the board of trustees will help to establish an NSTC that is visionary, agile and responsive to the needs of the semiconductor ecosystem,” NIST Director Laurie Locascio said.

“The NSTC will provide our domestic manufacturing industry with technological advances that will keep American-made products competitive, and it will help train the next-generation workforce to make these products in the world’s most advanced facilities,” she elaborated.

This center is one of four research and development programs overseen by NIST’s CHIPS Research and Development Office. Its purpose is to help chip manufacturers and suppliers expedite technologies at a lower cost and time-to-market.

Aside from Barrett, Donofrio and Dubinsky, the new board members are former Zilog interim CEO Robin Abrams, AE Industrial Operating Partner and Wash100 awardee Reginald Brothers , Erica Fuchs , who serves as professor of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and James Plummer , John M. Fluke Professor of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University.