SDA Conducts Link 16 Tactical Data Network Demonstration; Derek Tournear Quoted

The Space Development Agency has demonstrated space-to-ground connectivity using the Link 16 tactical data network.

SDA said Tuesday operators were able to transmit tactical messages from L-band radios aboard the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s Tranche 0 Transport Layer satellites to terrestrial radios at a ground test site within the territory of a Five Eyes partner country.

The operators working with the agency performed passive and active Link 16 network entry during the three demonstrations conducted between Nov. 21 to Nov. 27.

“I can’t underscore enough the significance of this technical achievement as we demonstrate the feasibility of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and its ability to deliver space-based capabilities to the warfighter over existing tactical data links,” said Derek Tournear, director of SDA and a previous Wash100 awardee.

“This is not only the first time Link 16 has been broadcast from space, but the beginning of turning the world’s finest warfighting force into a truly connected beyond line-of-sight joint force,” added Tournear.

Link 16 is a communication system that enables the U.S., NATO and other coalition forces to share situational awareness data in real time.

Starting in late 2024, SDA intends to deploy PWSA Tranche 1 satellites. The first tranche will include 126 Transport Layer satellites, 35 Tracking spacecraft and 12 tactical demonstration satellites.

The PWSA Transport Layer serves as the foundation of Joint All Domain Command and Control in space.

