USMC’s Shery Thomas Says Network Consolidation Is Helping Marine Corps Advance Zero Trust

Shery Thomas, cyber technology officer and technical director for Marine Corps Cyberspace Command, said network unification is enabling the U.S. Marine Corps to further advance its transition to a zero trust architecture, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Thomas told FNN in an interview that the Marines will no longer have to deploy cyber capabilities on individual networks and have been consolidating cloud instances into an enterprise network, dubbed the Marine Corps Enterprise Network.

“This will alleviate all of the problems in terms of individuals trying to get to that [zero trust] state, and then the entire Marine Corps, at one level, providing that,” Thomas said.

“A tail to that is once the unification happens on the Marine Corps side, this will help in terms of the joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) interoperability with our service partners and coalition with our bilateral or any other partner nations. And then there’s this Cyber Command of in terms of big data platform, so once it’s all together, it helps in terms of a single repository containing all the information. I am not putting it into one platform or one tool, it’s a mesh,” he added.