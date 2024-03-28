SDA Requests Studies to Assess Commercial Disposal Services for PWSA Constellation

The Space Development Agency is soliciting proposals from industry sources capable of performing engineering studies, analyses and technical trades for commercial disposal services for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

SDA said Monday it requires studies to determine the feasibility of using existing or planned commercial on-orbit services to provide assisted disposal operations for the agency’s resilient layered network of low Earth orbit satellites designed to deliver space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter.

The studies will inform SDA on what such services exist or are planned, how it may technically and contractually use such services and assess the cost-benefit trade of augmenting practices and future planning.

The call for proposals was made under SDA’s broad agency announcement that seeks new concepts, systems, technologies and capabilities for the Department of Defense’s future missile-tracking satellite constellation.