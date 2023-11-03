NIST Opens Application Phase for U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is inviting organizations with expertise and capabilities in artificial intelligence safety to join its new consortium that aims to foster innovation in AI trustworthiness.

The consortium is part of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, which is led by NIST and aligns with the recent Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of AI, NIST said Thursday.

The safety institute will build on existing projects by NIST and other entities working to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies. The consortium will serve as a venue for information and insight sharing, research and development collaboration and testing and evaluation of prototypes.

Consortium members will enter into cooperative R&D agreements in areas such as AI metrology, human-AI teaming and interaction and economic analysis. They are also expected to contribute in project infrastructure support as well as conferences and events.

NIST will host consortium workshop on Nov. 17, two weeks before its deadline for accepting letters of interest on Dec. 2.