National Science Foundation Awards Funding for National Secure Data Service Project Proposals

The National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics at the National Science Foundation has awarded $7.5 million in total to multiple organizations to finance their proposals for the National Secure Data Service Demonstration Project.

The demonstration project seeks to develop an NSDS ecosystem that would facilitate expanded data use — especially in decision-making — by streamlining data access, linkages and privacy protections, the America’s DataHub Consortium said Tuesday.

The awardees are:

Knexus Research Corp.

The Urban Institute

Mathematica

NORC at the University of Chicago

Regents of the University of Michigan Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research

Duality Technologies

HealthVerity

The awardees were chosen following a competitive evaluation process.

“The breadth and depth of subject matter expertise our awardees bring will allow us to further explore potential shared services for a National Secure Data Service,” said Heather Madray, a program director at the NCSES.