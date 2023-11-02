Marie Bussiere Appointed Technical Director of NUWC Division Newport

Marie Bussiere, digital transformation executive for the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development test and engineering since October 2021, has been named technical director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

She will assume her new post in January and succeed Ron Vien, who retired in March after nearly 36 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

Rebecca Chhim, acting technical director of NUWC Division Newport, will remain in the role through December.

Prior to her current role, Bussiere was head of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department for nine years and led the planning and implementation of a spectrum program for submarine combat systems.

Bussiere previously headed the Department of the Navy Modeling and Simulation Office, the Undersea Weapons Acquisition and Life Cycle Engineering Division within the Torpedo Systems Department and the Logistics Product Development Branch within the USW Combat Systems Department.

She also served as logistics career field manager for the Naval Acquisition Development Program and NAVSEA’s Live, Virtual, Constructive Modeling and Simulation Knowledge Point Champion.