Greenbelt, Maryland Site Chosen for New FBI HQ Campus

The General Services Administration will now kick off the acquisition process after selecting a 61-acre site in Greenbelt, Maryland, as the location for the FBI’s new headquarters campus.

GSA said Thursday it selected Greenbelt over two other sites in Landover, Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia because it offers the best transportation access to the bureau’s employees and visitors, the lowest cost to taxpayers and the most certain schedule when it comes to project delivery.

The factors considered for the site selection include the bureau’s proximity to mission-related locations, site development flexibility and schedule risk, transportation access, cost and promotion of sustainable siting and equity.

GSA will now work on the prospectus or the comprehensive project fact sheet for submission to Congress.

According to GSA, efforts to identify a downtown location in Washington, D.C., are also underway to house approximately 750 to 1,000 FBI employees that will move out of the J. Edgar Hoover Building and provide the bureau continued accessibility to the Department of Justice and other agencies.