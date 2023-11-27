FTC Approves Use of Compulsory Process for AI-Related Investigations

The Federal Trade Commission has voted 3-0 to approve a resolution authorizing the use of compulsory process by FTC staff in conducting nonpublic investigations into artificial intelligence-based products and services.

Through the resolution, FTC staff will be authorized to issue civil investigative demands, or CIDs, in AI-related investigations and the FTC will retain its authority to determine when CIDs are given, the Commission said Tuesday.

CIDs are a form of compulsory process issued to obtain documents, information and testimony to advance FTC consumer protection and competition investigations.

The FTC seeks to prevent the use of generative AI in fraud, privacy infringements and various activities that may violate the FTC Act and other regulations, as well as address competition issues that the emerging technology may create in the market.

The omnibus resolution will take effect for 10 years.