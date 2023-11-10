DHS Launches New Office to Oversee Data Analysis, Statistical Reporting

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new office to expand statistical reporting and analysis capabilities and increase data transparency across the agency.

The Office of Homeland Security Statistics will initially provide reports and statistical data on immigration and add reports and data on law enforcement and international trade in the coming weeks, DHS said Thursday.

“Data-driven decision making is an integral part of everything we do, and this new office will inform our policymaking, enhance our law enforcement and investigative operations, and allow us to distribute resources, including grants, more effectively,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Marc Rosenblum, a statistical official at DHS, will lead OHSS, which will cover statistical data on cybersecurity, emergency management, maritime response operations and airport screening beginning in fiscal year 2024.