CISA Revives Data Analysis Working Group to Defend Critical Infrastructure Against Ransomware

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is bringing back the Cybersecurity Insurance and Data Analysis Working Group, also known as CIDAWG, to guide organizations in IT defense investments, CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan announced.

In a blog published Nov. 20, he wrote that the agency is introducing a new iteration of the working group in December to combat ransomware and other online threats faced by critical infrastructure entities.

CIDAWG was created in 2014 primarily to conceptualize a cyber incident data and analysis repository. It was comprised of IT risk management experts from the insurance and critical infrastructure sectors.

CISA plans to relaunch the working group as part of an interagency effort that will deploy tools such as the Joint Ransomware Task Force, Ransomware Vulnerability Warning Pilot and the Pre-Ransomware Notification Initiative, which obtains intelligence from the cybersecurity research community and infrastructure organizations.

“Achieving the goal of driving down cyber risk, as stated in the National Cybersecurity Strategy, requires coordinated action across the United States Government, the private sector, and American society,” Natarajan said. “Everybody has a role to play in cybersecurity…and we need everybody to play their role.”