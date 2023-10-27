Sen. Chuck Schumer: Federal Involvement Needed in Development of AI Guardrails

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the federal government should encourage innovation in the field of artificial intelligence, allocate resources and play a role in the development of guardrails to ensure that the U.S. maintains its leadership in AI.

At a summit on Thursday, Schumer highlighted the importance of “explainability” in AI.

“In other words, when you use AI, when you ask a system to spit back something, they should explain where it came from,” he said.

“If we can really discover, figure out how explainability can be accessible to the average user, you can have major success in creating guardrails and giving the consumer great information as to what they need,” the senator added.

The lawmaker also talked about his AI Insight Forums, which look to address the potential impact of AI adoption on the workforce, finance, health care sectors, among others.

“So our forums are not to replace the committees but to augment the committees, to give them the information and the ask— and have them ask the right questions when they do the legislation, but we intend the actual legislation to be in the different committees,” Schumer noted.