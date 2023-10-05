Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis on ChatOps Use & JADC2 Impact

ChatOps tools have huge potential to enhance decision-making at the edge, according to Barry Duplantis , vice president and general manager of Mattermost ’s North America public sector arm.

These technologies enable constant connection between mission teams and decision makers using flexible, scalable command and control communication tools, and Mattermost’s ChatOps platform was shown to be beneficial in the Air Mobility Command’s recent Mobility Guardian 2023 exercise , the company said in a case study report.

During the readiness exercise, 3,000 U.S. and Allied Forces personnel were deployed, with detachments from the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France and Japan, allowing over 15,000 U.S. and global forces to participate concurrently in exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Mobility Guardian 2023 exercise demonstrates the critical value of ChatOps in supporting mission operations and enabling teams to move at the speed of the mission,” Duplantis stated.

Mobility Guardian exercises are generally unscripted to challenge forces to think and act quickly in difficult operational environments. This year, the exercise utilized Mattermost’s ChatOps tool to support the use of asynchronous communication channels and collaboration platforms.

Duplantis noted the anticipated impact of ChatOps tools on the Department of Defense’s broader Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, which aims to revolutionize joint operations for an information advantage.

“As the DOD progresses on its JADC2 initiatives, I’m confident we’ll see increased reliance on ChatOps across branches as they collaborate to enhance decision quality at the edge,” he said.