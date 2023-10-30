Margarita Brose Appointed SEC Deputy Chief Data Officer

Margarita Brose, agile transformation lead at the Securities and Exchange Commission since December 2015, has been appointed deputy chief data officer at the SEC.

“I am looking forward to working with Austin Gerig again, and overseeing the data governance program, as well as supporting the data management program,” Brose wrote in a recently published LinkedIn post.

Brose led the SEC’s agile transformation and program and project management community of practice for nearly eight years. This marks Brose’s second stint at the SEC, having previously served as a senior counsel at the commission’s enforcement division.

Before rejoining SEC, she served as a management consultant at IBM and PwC and as a director at Barclays and Fannie Mae.