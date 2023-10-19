The General Services Administration will start launching in 2024 three new pathways in order for users to verify their identities through Login.gov in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s 800-63-3 Identity Assurance Level 2 guidelines.

Login.gov allows the public to create and use a single digital account to securely access benefits and services at federal and state agencies.

The pathways at the IAL2 level are an in-person identity verification option at over 18,000 U.S. Post Office sites across the country, a digital identity verification option that does not require automated facial matching and a digital option that uses facial matching systems, GSA said Wednesday.

GSA stated that it will work with other agencies to identify algorithmic bias in identity verification, collect evidence to assess the platform’s effectiveness across demographic groups and evaluate other pathways for identity verification at the IAL2 level.

In September, GSA reported that all U.S. cabinet agencies have started using Login.gov to facilitate and provide a single, secure online access to at least one application or program.