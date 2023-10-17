Gen. Chance Saltzman Announces System Delta Units to Enhance Mission Tech Development

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, said the service branch will create new System Delta units to collaborate with the integrated mission deltas on mission capability development.

The System Delta units will operate under the Space System Command and consolidate SSC units that design, develop and deliver mission systems under a single command, Space Force said Friday.

“These units will directly complement IMDs by developing, acquiring, and fielding capability that satisfies operational needs,” Saltzman said.

The new SYD model aims to synchronize weapon systems development while collecting real-time input from operators.

The announcement follows the development of the first provisional IMDs that will focus on electronic warfare and positioning, navigation and timing.