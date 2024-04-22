Space Operations Command Takes Control of SBIRS Baseline Release Initiative

The Missile Warning Mission Area Team within the Space Operations Command’s Space Operations Center has taken over control of the Space-Based Infrared System Baseline Release, or SBR 23-1, from Space Systems Command.

SBR 23-1, also known as Virtualized Processing Environment Release, is aimed at addressing obsolescence issues, cybersecurity requirements and sustainment concerns within the SBIRS ground system and ensuring uninterrupted, secure operations of the mission control station and backup data processing subsystem system hardware, SSC said Thursday.

The program replaces obsolete hardware, transitions to a Linux-based operating system running on virtual machines and uses the VM environment to provide a consistent cyber update capability.

The Space Force’s SBIRS constellation will supply near real-time, high-fidelity Overhead Persistent Infrared data worldwide to enable warfighters to respond to threats rapidly.

“Strategic competitors and adversaries are rapidly developing and deploying more advanced and diverse missile capabilities around the world,” said Space Force Lt. Col. Robert Smith, director of operations of the 2nd Space Warning Squadron.

“This includes detecting and reporting ballistic missiles, space launches, nuclear detonations, and infrared data with operational importance to the President, Secretary of Defense, combatant commanders, intelligence agencies, global warfighters, and allies. ViPER’s acceptance ensures the space-based missile warning community is postured and ready for Great Power Competition,” Smith said.