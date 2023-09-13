Space Force Combines Elements of SSC, SOC to Strengthen Mission Area Readiness; Gen. Chance Saltzman Quoted

The U.S. Space Force established two provisional units of Integrated Mission Delta to consolidate electronic warfare and missile warning operations with satellite communication, positioning, navigation and timing.

The prototype IMDs will be launched in the fall, as part of the service branch’s strategy to streamline operations, USSF said Tuesday.

The divisions will spin off and combine elements of maintenance activities, which are managed by the Space Systems Command, with areas under the Space Operations Command such as mission generation, cyber defense and intelligence support.

The branch plans to forge a single organization responsible for mission area readiness training, personnel, equipment and sustainment.

“We cannot afford to split a mission area’s critical activities across organizational seams,” according to Gen. Chance Saltzman, Space Force chief of space operations. “It is essential that all elements of readiness – people, training, equipment and sustainment – fall into the same organizational structure, and that we create unity of command around those elements at the lowest possible level,” the Wash100 awardee added.