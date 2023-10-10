Former SES VP Jonathan Bennett Joins DARPA as Special Assistant to the Director

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has appointed Jonathan Bennett as special assistant to the director.

Bennett said on LinkedIn that his responsibilities in his new role include supporting the agency’s director, deputy director and chief of staff and innovating “new workforce elements” that would help DARPA in recruiting and empowering talent.

Before joining DARPA, Bennett served as vice president at defense consulting company Strategic Engineering Solutions. Prior to that, he was part of Booz Allen Hamilton, where he spent over 13 years.

Bennett is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, which he has been serving since 1996. He is currently the commander of the 290th Military Police Brigade, a position he has held since 2022.

Bennett describes himself as an innovative business developer with experience in defense and intelligence. His key skills include client relationship development and maintenance, strategic planning and implementation and civilian and military leadership.