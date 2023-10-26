Former LANL Official Gina Fisk Named FAA Chief Information Security Officer

Gina Fisk, formerly senior program manager at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been appointed chief information security officer at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a recently published LinkedIn post.

Fisk previously held the CISO role at the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, where she established and maintained an enterprise cybersecurity strategy to protect information and scientific assets against advanced cyberthreats.

She held various roles of increasing responsibility at LANL, including global security program manager for cyber sciences responsible for implementing strategic cybersecurity initiatives for national security customers.

Before that, Fisk was LANL program manager for cyber research and development, senior cybersecurity leader and senior information technology project manager.

She was also assigned as senior adviser to the DOE Chief Information Officer and focused on integrating cybersecurity across the department.