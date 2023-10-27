FAA, AFWERX Prime to Collaborate on Safe Advanced Aircraft Mobility Integration

The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to share flight-test data with AFWERX Prime, the Department of the Air Force’s accelerator program, to safely integrate advanced aircraft mobility, or AAM, into the national airspace system.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the FAA and AFWERX Prime will exchange data and share capabilities and expertise needed to test AAM aircraft, the Air Force Research Laboratory said Wednesday.

The FAA will use data from the MOU to inform its certification efforts and future airspace integration requirements.

“With this MOU and the ongoing AAM Interagency Working Group, we are accelerating a breakthrough in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft,” said Col. Elliott Leigh, director of AFWERX and chief commercialization officer for the DAF.

The agreement comes three months after the FAA issued an implementation plan, dubbed Innovate28, to enable AAM operations at scale at multiple sites by 2028.