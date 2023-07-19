FAA Unveils Near-Term Implementation Plan to Enable Advanced Air Mobility Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an implementation plan, dubbed Innovate28, to enable advanced air mobility operations at scale at multiple sites by 2028.

The roadmap outlines FAA’s action plan to integrate AAM into the national airspace system in the near term in a way that maintains operational safety, the agency said Tuesday.

Innovate28 details how the agency and its partners will certify aircraft types, develop a framework for operation, manage airspace access, conduct operator training, establish infrastructure and facilitate community engagement.

The implementation plan also lays out a scenario sequence explaining how an AAM aircraft would operate after completing the certification processes.

“This plan shows how all the pieces will come together allowing the industry to scale with safety as the north star,” said Deputy FAA Administrator Katie Thomson.