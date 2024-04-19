FAA to Require Reentry Vehicle Operator to Obtain License Prior to Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration has released a notice stating that a reentry vehicle may be launched as a payload and return to Earth as a reentry spacecraft provided that the operator has secured the necessary reentry license or authorization.

An operator or owner of a reentry vehicle that will lift off as a payload and reenter Earth must meet the payload review requirements for the launch phase and the reentry requirements for the reentry phase, according to a notice published Wednesday in Federal Register.

FAA outlined some of the concerns associated with the launch of a reentry vehicle without reentry license or reauthorization, including public risks, limited options for the safe reentry of the vehicle and payload review.

“Launch of a reentry vehicle without an authorization for reentry would pose safety concerns that are designed to be addressed by the reentry licensing process,” the notice states.