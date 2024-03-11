President Biden Signs Package of 6 Appropriations Measures Into Law

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a package of six appropriations bills that will provide full-year funding for federal departments and agencies through the end of September.

The signing came a day after Congress passed the package, which includes full fiscal year 2024 funding for transportation and commerce, justice and science, SpaceNews reported Saturday.

The legislation will provide $24.9 billion in FY 2024 funding for NASA.

The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s GOES-R geostationary program and the Polar Weather Satellites program will get $276 million and $342.4 million in funding, respectively.

The Space Weather Follow On program will receive $97.2 million, while the Space Weather Next initiative will get $151.6 million in funds under the appropriations bill.

According to the report, the bill will provide $65 million in funds for NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce, which is responsible for the development of a civil space traffic coordination system.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s commercial space transportation initiatives will get $42 million in funding.

The Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations Act will provide the Department of Veterans Affairs and associated agencies $172.5 billion in mandatory funding and $135.2 billion in non-defense discretionary funding.

The Senate approved the bipartisan package in a 75-22 vote on Friday. The House voted 339-85 on Wednesday to pass the consolidated appropriations measure.