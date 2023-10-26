DOJ Office Presents New Search Tool for FOIA Website

The Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy has updated the Freedom of Information Act website with a new search tool as part of efforts to improve user experience and meet one of DOJ’s commitments in the U.S. Fifth Open Government National Action Plan.

OIP conducted research and collected information from agencies and public users to develop the FOIA.gov search tool, which is designed to help users connect to the right agency to make FOIA requests and quickly find federal government documents using logic-based pathways and machine learning, DOJ said Tuesday.

According to DOJ, the updated FOIA.gov homepage now features three buttons to enable users to access the search tool, make a request with a particular agency and learn about the FOIA process.

OIP said it will use data analytics to understand how users interact with the search tool to improve the quality of the FOIA results.