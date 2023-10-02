DIU Seeks Commercial Technologies to Support NOAA Climate Projection Modeling

The Department of Defense is seeking U.S.-based companies capable of developing climate projection modeling technologies that can be used in conjunction with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s existing tools.

The Defense Innovation Unit issued a commercial solutions opening notice in search of tools and technologies that can support analysis of environmental and non-environmental data related to climate change, as well as the forecasting of weather patterns and assessment of their micro- and macro-level impacts.

The agency is primarily interested in commercial products that specialize in flooding information, but can also be used in other natural phenomena such as hurricanes, wildfires, heat and drought. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is encouraged.

The technology must complement, enhance or leverage NOAA’s Climate Assessment Tool and National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service Common Cloud Framework. It should also be able to integrate information gathered from the Propagation, Evolution and Rotation in Linear Storms program.

Proposed projects must be compliant with DIU’s Responsible AI Guidelines, according to CSO. Responses must be submitted by Oct. 23.