DIU Adds Aditi Kumar, Kirstin Riesbeck as Deputy Directors of Strategy, People Management; Doug Beck Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit named Aditi Kumar deputy director of strategy, policy and national security partnerships and Kirstin Riesbeck its deputy director of people, finance and management.

The two senior executive service members will help bolster DIU’s projects and activities to support the National Defense Strategy, the organization said Friday.

Kumar’s role involves coordinating with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other leaders across the Department of Defense over policy, legislation and international and interagency collaborations. Prior to her appointment, Kumar was senior adviser to the DOD undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment.

In her new position, Riesbeck will oversee talent and budget management as well as business strategy and portfolio management. She will also be responsible for DIU’s critical acquisitions capability. She most recently served as DOD functional community manager and director of human capital and resource management at Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller).

“Their experience driving innovation at scale on a Department-wide level will be central to DIU 3.0,” said Doug Beck, DIU director and senior advisor to the secretary of defense. “Attracting talent that combines fluency in both commercial technology and national security impact is critical to DIU’s mission, and I could not be more excited about the team we are continuing to build to scale these efforts for the nation.”