DHA Realigns 20 Medical Markets Into 9 Defense Health Networks; Michael Malanoski Quoted

The Defense Health Agency has reorganized 20 military medical markets into nine defense health networks as part of efforts to further improve health care delivery management and support to the military health enterprise around the world.

The move marks the launch of the initial phase of DHA’s Organizational Advancement plan, which also intends to improve combat support, the agency said Thursday.

“Moving to the network structure led by general officers, most of whom are dual hatted holding both DHA and military department medical command positions, standardizes leadership to improve health care delivery around the globe,” said Michael Malanoski, deputy director of DHA.

“This simultaneously enhances the ability of both DHA and the military departments to meet the requirements of distinctly separate yet mutually reliant medical missions,” added Malanoski.

DHA expects the advancement plan to align functions, facilitate the decision-making process at the echelon and streamline processes to enhance health care provision.

