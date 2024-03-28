HHS Releases Draft Strategy to Advance Federal Health IT Use

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, is requesting industry feedback on a draft strategy to coordinate the use of federal health information technology systems to deliver patient care.

The draft 2024–2030 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan outlines a set of goals and objectives to improve health data access, deliver a more equitable healthcare experience and modernize the public health data infrastructure, HHS said Wednesday.

The plan focuses on four key goals: promote health and wellness, enhance the delivery and experience of care, accelerate research and innovation, and connect the health system with health data.

Micky Tripathi, national coordinator for health information technology, said ONC collaborated with more than 25 federal agencies to develop the draft version of the strategic plan to align and coordinate health IT efforts across the federal government.

“These agencies regulate, purchase, develop, and use health IT to deliver care and improve health outcomes, and they increasingly rely on the access, exchange, and use of EHI to effectively execute their missions,” Tripathi said.

The comment period is open until May 28.