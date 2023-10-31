CISA Updates Open Log Management Tool for Cyberthreat Monitoring

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched an updated version of an open source log management platform designed to help organizations detect and counter cyberthreats using available security data.

The U.K. National Cyber Security Center originally developed and maintained the Windows-based Logging Made Easy tool and CISA announced plans in April to update and relaunch the platform.

“Logging is critical for proactive monitoring of threats and retroactive investigation and remediation in the event of an incident,” Chad Poland, product manager for cyber shared services at CISA, said in a statement published Friday.

Poland added that CISA is excited to offer Logging Made Easy as a shared service capability to help U.S. and international entities mitigate cyber vulnerabilities.

CISA said the new Logging Made Easy comes with self-installation guides to facilitate usage and troubleshooting, event-driven logs to help security professionals diagnose threats and prebuilt elastic security detection rules to support analysts in defending assets, among other features.