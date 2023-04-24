CISA to Remodel & Repurpose UK’s Open Source Log Management Tool; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is planning to launch an updated version of the Logging Made Easy tool, an open-source log management platform developed by the U.K. National Cyber Security Center.

CISA said Thursday it’s interested in relaunching the LME project to provide the public and private sectors with access to a collection of security logs across deployed Windows-based devices.

“Given CISA’s continued focus on providing support to ‘target-rich/cyber-poor’ entities, LME is another great tool we can leverage to assist our partners,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

NCSC-UK ceased support for the free software in order to divert resources to new initiatives designed to boost the nation’s cyber infrastructure.

“The project’s transition to oversight from CISA will mean that existing and new users of the tool will continue to reap the significant benefits that it provides,” said Lindy Cameron, CEO of NCSC-UK.