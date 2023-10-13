CISA Identifies Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Linked to Ransomware Campaigns

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched new resources to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations linked to ransomware campaigns.

The agency said Thursday it has added a “Known to be Used in Ransomware Campaigns” column to its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities and a “Misconfigurations and Weaknesses Known to be Used in Ransomware Campaigns” table to its Stop Ransomware website.

The table features a short description of the misconfiguration and a column identifying the cyber performance goal action for each vulnerability.

With the new offerings, CISA aims to help critical infrastructure organizations boost their cyber resilience by providing mitigations against specific KEVs, misconfiguration and weaknesses targeted in ransomware campaigns.