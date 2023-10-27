CDAO Gathering Info on Commercial Capabilities for CJADC2 Data Integration Layer

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer has started soliciting information from industry on commercial technologies that could be used to help develop a data integration layer, or DIL, in support of DOD’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

CDAO expects the DIL to provide U.S. warfighters and their partners the capability to conduct trusted data exchanges to support command and control and situational awareness and deliver data, insights and intelligence across a joint force to facilitate the execution of missions, according to a notice posted Tuesday on Tradewinds AI.

The DIL should also support the rapid development and deployment of artificial intelligence tools and other applications designed to operate across various data streams and provide access-based identity management and controls that could operate at all domains.

Interested stakeholders should provide a description of their platforms that can be used to build a data mesh platform, state their approach for developing fault-tolerant distributed software architectures and describe their solutions approach for data synchronization between cloud regions, cloud geographies, cloud providers and on-prem resources in connected and denied, disconnected, intermittent and limited environments.

Responses to the call for information are due Nov. 29.