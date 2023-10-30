AFMC Forms Task Force to Accelerate Digital Materiel Management Implementation

Air Force Materiel Command has formed a new task force to advance the implementation of AFMC’s digital materiel management objectives and help drive digital transformation initiatives across the service branch.

The Digital Acceleration Task Force will focus on modernizing information technology infrastructure, establishing industry consortia, creating a DMM playbook and identifying common data standards and data sharing structures, AFMC said Friday.

DATF aims to collaborate with defense and industry partners to accelerate its efforts across all focus areas and identify best practices for acquiring and implementing digital technologies.

“By working in collaboration with the defense industrial base, we can address legacy defense processes and more rapidly implement newer, faster ways of doing business across the life cycle,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Pospisal, deputy director of DATF.

In June, AFMC released a white paper detailing its approach to harnessing the power of data, models and infrastructure to deliver warfighting capabilities.