AFMC’s Latest White Paper Outlines Key Digital Materiel Management Objectives

Air Force Materiel Command has released a white paper detailing its approach to accelerating the acquisition materiel lifecycle to deliver the latest warfighting capabilities.

The document, titled “Digital Materiel Management: An Accelerated Future State,” outlines key objectives that focus on harnessing the power of data, models and infrastructure to stay ahead of adversaries in sustainment and modernization efforts, AFMC said Monday.

To achieve a competitive advantage, AFMC aims to structure and secure data, modernize its information technology infrastructure, provide access to DMM tools and develop digital strategies.

The command is also working to instill a digital-first culture, train its workforce in digital technologies and strengthen collaboration between industry and government.