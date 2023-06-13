AFMC’s Latest White Paper Outlines Key Digital Materiel Management Objectives

1 min read
AFMC’s Latest White Paper Outlines Key Digital Materiel Management Objectives
Air Force Materiel Command Logo
"Air Force Materiel Command" by US Air Force, Licensed under CC0

Air Force Materiel Command has released a white paper detailing its approach to accelerating the acquisition materiel lifecycle to deliver the latest warfighting capabilities.

The document, titled “Digital Materiel Management: An Accelerated Future State,” outlines key objectives that focus on harnessing the power of data, models and infrastructure to stay ahead of adversaries in sustainment and modernization efforts, AFMC said Monday.

To achieve a competitive advantage, AFMC aims to structure and secure data, modernize its information technology infrastructure, provide access to DMM tools and develop digital strategies.

The command is also working to instill a digital-first culture, train its workforce in digital technologies and strengthen collaboration between industry and government.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in
Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds