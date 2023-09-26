SandboxAQ’s Jen Sovada Weighs in on Influential Emerging Tech Areas

Emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence are taking hold in the federal government landscape as their promise and impact continues to grow. One emerging tech area that perhaps isn’t discussed as much — but that still holds great potential for the future — is biologics, and GovCon thought leaders are beginning to take notice.

“There [are] so many technologies that we hear about that are in the emerging technology space, but one that is really interesting to me — which has a really a foothold and is important to quantum technology — is sort of the biologic sphere,” said SandboxAQ Public Sector President Jen Sovada in an exclusive video interview with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt .

“One of the areas that we are looking at is with simulation and optimization, which would then migrate to quantum computers… how do we accelerate things like drug discovery, material science, battery enhancements and battery efficiency? That is all based on biology,” Sovada added.

Biology, Sovada argued, is at the core foundation of how we develop new materials, how we create new drugs, how we examine our bodies’ interactions with these drugs and how we make all of these things more efficient.

“Once we are able to marry this biologic capability with quantum and AI, we have the ability to accelerate the development of all of those capabilities,” shared Sovada.

