Patrice Wilmot Named Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at IRS

Patrice Wilmot has transitioned to the role of deputy chief information security officer at the Internal Revenue Service, where she previously served as director of identity and access management, she announced in a LinkedIn post Monday.

Wilmot has been with the IRS since August 2018, starting as a cybersecurity executive for cloud and assistant director of cyber operations. She then held the director post for almost four years prior to her new post.

During GovCon Wire’s June 6 fireside chat, Helping Governments Deliver on the Promise of Digital ID, Leidos Vice President and Tech Fellow John Mears highlighted the work of Wilmot and her IRS team to “balance security, privacy and convenience in this essential service to taxpayers.”

The majority of Wilmot’s career was with the Defense Information Systems Agency. During her three decades of service at DISA, she worked as chief of the Service Assurance Center, Enterprise Services Directorate and chief of Cyber Services Division.