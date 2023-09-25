OMB Issues Digital Experience Guidance for Federal Agencies; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget issued new policy guidance to help government agencies establish and modernize their websites and digital services.

The memorandum, entitled Delivering a Digital-First Public Experience, is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to improve federal services for the American public, Federal CIO Clare Martorana announced Friday.

The memo was drafted to support agencies’ compliance with the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act. The framework includes recommendations to implement design consistency across federal websites, simplify language to facilitate searching of online government information and accommodate traditional and new devices, from phones and mail to smart technologies.

“When people search online for information and services from our government, they get too many results with confusing answers and it’s not clear what they should do next. This is unacceptable. We can and must do better,” remarked Martorana, a Wash100 awardee. The digital experience guidance “gives the Federal workforce the support they need to build a truly digital government, reduce administrative burden, drive the next decade of digital modernization and transformation, and deliver on their missions in a modern way,” she said in a statement.