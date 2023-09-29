Kemba Walden Says National Cybersecurity Strategy Aims to Build More Resilient Digital Ecosystem

Kemba Walden, acting national cyber director, said that the U.S. National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to create a more defensible and resilient digital ecosystem to reinforce the nation’s defenses against cyber threats.

“Defensible means that defenders, not attackers, are positioned to greatest advantage. And this is because we’ve developed systems that are secure by design, where security is intrinsically baked in, not tacked on as an afterthought,” Walden said during a Western Hemisphere Cyber Conference hosted by the Department of Homeland Security.

The next step is to build resilience, so as to mitigate and quickly recover from catastrophe without lasting systemic effects.

Walden said the third priority is ensuring the U.S. digital ecosystem is “aligned with our values,” explaining that technology does not generate values but “reflects the values of its designers and users.”

The inaugural Western Hemisphere Cyber Conference convened cyber leaders from local and foreign governments to discuss cybersecurity challenges and identify areas of collaboration.