Jon Hill Continues Post-MDA Career as Non-Resident Senior Adviser at CSIS

Jon Hill, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and former director of the Missile Defense Agency, has been appointed a non-resident senior adviser with the Missile Defense Project and member of the project’s advisory board at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He brings to the Washington, D.C.-based policy think tank decades of technical and leadership experience in missile defense research, development and acquisition initiatives, CSIS said Thursday.

Hill is vice president and chief engineer for training and logistics solutions at Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business.

He also served as deputy director of MDA between 2016 and 2019.

His three-decade naval career included time as program executive officer for integrated warfare systems, director of cruiser and destroyer combat systems for PEO IWS and technical director for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense.