Jennifer Fain Nominated for FDIC Inspector General Post

President Joe Biden has nominated Jennifer Fain, most recently deputy inspector general at the Export-Import Bank of the U.S., to serve as IG of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Fain provided oversight of EXIM’s operations, programs and team of auditors and analysts for nearly three years as acting IG, the White House said Friday.

The certified internal auditor previously served as assistant IG for audits and evaluations and deputy assistant IG for inspections and evaluations within the export credit agency’s office of the inspector general.

Fain, who has been serving in the IG community for more than two decades, held leadership roles in inspection, audit and evaluation offices at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.