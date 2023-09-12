Ian Richardson, Christian Nauvel Assume Corporate Enforcement Leadership Roles at DOJ National Security Division

The Department of Justice’s National Security Division has named Ian Richardson as chief counsel of its corporate enforcement program and appointed Christian Nauvel as deputy chief counsel.

DOJ said Monday both lawyers will coordinate and oversee national security investigations to uncover and prosecute corporate crime and misconduct.

Richardson served for over eight years as assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and led corporate enforcement and national security prosecutions, including the DOJ’s first conviction of a corporation for providing material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Before joining the division, Nauvel was senior counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division and trial attorney in the DOJ Criminal Division’s money laundering and asset recovery section and with the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

“Enforcing the laws that deny our adversaries the benefits of America’s innovation economy and protect technologies that will define the future is core to the National Security Division’s mission,” said Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general of the National Security Division.