The General Services Administration’s 10x program has started soliciting ideas from federal employees for technology projects that could enable the government to better engage with the public and improve the delivery of services to people most in need of help.

For the investment theme “Reimagining Public Engagement,” sample topics include improving customer experience and enhancing the government’s ability to accelerate response to public inquiries and comments, 10x said Thursday.

Sample topics that fit the investment priority “Equity in Delivery” include privacy preservation, civil rights awareness, social safety net innovations, fairness in emerging technologies and environmental justice.

The initiative is also seeking “Moonshot” or transformative ideas that could help address “notoriously thorny government tech problems.”

Ideas for the new round of project funding in fiscal year 2024 are due Nov. 30. The 10x program expects to announce and start the selected projects in early 2024.