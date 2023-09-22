Gen. Randy George Sworn in as Army Chief of Staff

Gen. Randy George has been sworn in as chief of staff of the U.S. Army after being confirmed by a vote in the Senate.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement published Thursday that George is a “battle-tested soldier and seasoned leader who has been a critically important champion for the Army as Vice Chief of Staff and as Acting Chief.”

President Biden nominated George in April to succeed retired Gen. James McConville as the military branch’s next chief.

Before serving as vice chief of staff of the Army, George served as the senior military assistant to the secretary of defense and commander of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington.

He also served as director of force management for the Army G-3/5/7 and deputy director for regional operations and force management in the J-3.

His military career includes time as deputy commanding general for maneuver of the 4th Infantry Division, executive assistant to the head of U.S. Central Command and executive officer to the Army’s 33rd vice chief of staff.