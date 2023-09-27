First Responder Network Authority Board Welcomes Sean McDevitt as New Member

Sean McDevitt, a partner within the management consulting company Arthur D. Little, has been appointed to the board of the First Responder Network Authority by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the organization said Tuesday.

The FirstNet Authority is a National Telecommunications and Information Administration agency tasked to oversee FirstNet, a nationwide public safety and emergency responders communication network.

The agency’s board was established by the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 with the aim of ensuring the network’s success.

Richard Carrizzo, head of the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Kansas City, Missouri, and chair of the FirstNet Authority board, said his organization will benefit from the addition of McDevitt, whom he described as a leader in global communications and technology.

McDevitt’s areas of expertise include business development, account management and client project delivery. He brings to his new role three decades of private sector executive experience.

“I am honored to serve on the FirstNet Authority Board and thank Secretary Raimondo for this appointment,” McDevitt commented, adding that he was looking forward to working with the other members of the board to ensure the future of FirstNet.